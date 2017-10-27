Lincoln Volleyball Nearing League Playoffs

By







By Marinda Lamb

The Lincoln County High School volleyball team traveled to Las Vegas to face the Mountain View Saints last Friday. Lincoln is looking forward to the postseason, knowing that they need to win every game to be in the spot they want to be. The girls went to Mountain View with that attitude, and they were able to succeed with two league wins.

The first game to 25 the girls started out in their regular rotations and won. Their serves won it for them. The Saints had a hard time getting the server up.

The second and third games the team decided to have fun with the game and mix things up a lot. The setters hit opposite and hitters changed positions just to see how things would work out. Brianna Brobst is a junior. She is 5 feet tall and never gets to play front row. In this game they were able to put her in all kinds of places, but mostly outside hitter. The girls let the Saints get a little too close in the last game but still managed to beat them by quite a bit.

Coach Chantel Holt said, “They’re a building program. We had a lot of fun with it. We could’ve creamed them normally but we decided to mix it up a lot.”

Earlier in the week, passes and serves hurt Lincoln at home against Pahranagat Valley.

It was a set of three-out-of-five instead of the regular two-of-three. The Panthers won all three against Lincoln, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12.

“The mental game of volleyball is something we have been trying to work on all year. Throughout each game we have gotten progressively better,” Coach Chantel Holt said. “Alamo was a more personal game, a closer rivalry. It meant more than just playing a team in the league so unfortunately, we went back to old habits.”

Holt hopes the team can learn to not revert back to those old habits in the next intense situation.

“All this game showed us is that we have not broken it yet and need to work harder on it.”

Thursday was the Lady Lynx last league and a home game before playoffs. It was senior night. Heading into that contest against Democracy Prep, the Lady Lynx stood at fourth in the Class 2A Southern League with an overall record of 12-11 and 10-4 in league play. Democracy Prep is near the bottom of the standings at 2-10. The top four teams will travel to Laughlin on Nov. 4 for the league playoffs.

Lincoln’s final game of the regular season is at Alamo on Monday.