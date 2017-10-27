Lynx Take Care of Mountain View

By Marinda Lamb
Lincoln County High School’s football team recorded its third shutout performance this season with a 51-0 drubbing of Mountain View in Las Vegas last Friday.
During the first drive of the game, the Lynx marched quickly down the field, and Landen Smith ran for a 3-yard score. Mountain View tried to answer as it was able to move the ball, but Matt Harr and Mason Thornock made a crucial tackle to stop the drive. On Lincoln’s next possession, Matt Harr rushed on a few different plays to set up Kamdon Lewis for a 14-yard run for another touchdown. After another stop, Thornock connected on a 35-yard pass to Alex Vincent for yet another score.
On the final play of the first quarter, Thornock intercepted a pass, giving the Lynx the ball right back to start the second, with an 18-0 lead.
In that period, Thornock connected with Lewis in traffic for a 29-yard touchdown reception and with Vincent for a 35-yard score. Harr connected on the extra point to make the score 31-0. Then Smith broke away for a 43-yard touchdown run, and Harr knocked in another extra point. The Lynx then brought down Mountain View in the end zone for a safety, making it 40-0 at the half.
Things didn’t get much better for the Saints in the second half. Due to a few fumbles for the home team and good defense by Lincoln, Mountain View wasn’t on offense for very long. A big punt return by Smith put the Lynx back in scoring position. A few Lynx touchdown plays got called back before Thornock ran four yards for another touchdown. Vincent was able to run in a 2-point conversion.
In the fourth quarter, freshman Bridger Poulsen helped out the team by getting a few yards. Elijah Harr kicked a field goal for the final three points of the game.
Yesterday, Lincoln played Democracy Prep at home for its final league game before playoffs. Heading into the Democracy game, Lincoln was second place in the 2A Southern League behind Needles.