Robert “Jerry” Guinn

Robert “Jerry” Guinn of Pioche, passed away October 11, 2017,

in St. George, UT.

Jerry was a master plumber and builder. Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Bohl. He is survived by his wife, Eloise Day Guinn; daughter, Brenda Guinn of Mystic, Connecticut; son, Robert Guinn and his wife, Laura Guinn of Henderson; brothers, George Guinn of Oklahoma, and Rick Guinn of Henderson; sister, Sue McGuire of Henderson; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

No services are scheduled. “Celebrate life.”