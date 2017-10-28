RSVP Recognizes Volunteers

By







0 shares

RSVP held its award banquet at the Caliente Fire Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

With a table of sandwich makings catered by Great Basin Food and salads provided by volunteers, the room filled with volunteers from Pioche, Panaca, and Caliente. A gift was presented by June Taylor, Field Representative for RSVP, to both the Pioche and Caliente Libraries for adding volunteers to the program.

Rose Mary Davis was given a pin for being part of RSVP for 25 years and June Taylor was given a pin for 20 years.

Plaques were presented to Nate Katschke, who was there representing Lincoln County Commissioners. Rick Phillips was presented one for Caliente Community Methodist Church, which has let RSVP hold its blood drives in Gray Hall twice a year.

Frannie Harrington has presented a plaque to take to the City of Caliente. Harrington worked at City Hall in years past, and there was no one from City Hall present. The Lincoln County Record has also presented a plaque. Millie Fitzsimons and Tina Taylor were recognized for running the thrift store.

After the awards, everyone headed for the food table. From the laughter and visiting seen, a good time was had by all.