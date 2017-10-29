Water District News

By







Alamo Sewer and Water District met Oct. 3.

The old pump for the Sandhill well will cost the same amount as a new pump to fix, so the motion was passed to buy a new pump for $8,000, as a backup in case of emergency.

Well, number four is in the final stages of being fully functional again as irrigation for the ball fields.

Marc Willams’ lease was approved for renewal for another three years.

Backflow prevention policy was tabled for discussion next month.

The board approved opening a depreciation account for both water and sewer. This account will have money set aside to pay for equipment that needs fixing instead of taking the funds from the capital improvement category. Quotes are still being collected for repainting the water tank. Initial quotes have been high and more bids are being pursued.

Discussion of the current attorney contract was tabled for next month.

As far as employee reports, Jim Poulsen’s D1 certification renewal has been approved by the board.

Someone reported an EPA spill on the water district. Upon further investigation, it ended up being a private matter, instead of the Water District’s and was resolved. The twelve-month running arsenic average went up after the water was on at the industrial well for two days while the Sandhill pump was being fixed.

Nate Collier has been looking into arsenic treatment facilities and costs. He went to look at Moapa’s and they have no waste water because they circle it back into the system. They also blend and only treat half their water, which makes the media last closer to five years before replacing.

Valley Refrigeration came out to replace the AC compressor in the Sandhill pumphouse, as well as a valve and then serviced all the others while here.

The next meeting will be Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.