The Bureau of Land Management’s Caliente Field Office is making Christmas tree-cutting permits available to the public. Permits cost $4 each with a limit of 10 per purchaser. Purchase permits in-person at the Caliente Field Office or through the mail.

The field office will conduct over-the-counter sales from Monday, Oct. 2, through noon Friday, Dec. 22, or until all the permits are sold, whichever comes first.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered lands except those designated as Wilderness. Only pinion-pine and juniper trees may be harvested. The cutting of all other trees is prohibited.

Permit applications and maps of tree-cutting areas are available at the Caliente Field Office and BLM Southern Nevada District Office located at 4701 North Torrey Pines Drive, in Las Vegas. For more information, call the Caliente Field Office at 775-726-8100.