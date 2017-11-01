News Briefs

By







Firefighter graduation

Graduation ceremonies for the Firefighter I and Firefighter II classes will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at the firehouse in Panaca.

County Sheriff and Panaca Fire Chief Kerry Lee are inviting the public to attend. He said several new firefighters from Panaca and Pioche will be graduating “and we will also presenting some awards.” Refreshments will be served afterward.

Commission accepts Pioche Utility recommendation

At their regular meeting on Oct. 16, county commissioners accepted the recommendations of the Pioche Town Board to allow Pioche Public Utilities to retain full control and not turn it over to the Lincoln County Power District No. 1.