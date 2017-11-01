Power District News

By







Alamo Power District met Oct. 10.

The employee compensation policy for the coming calendar year 2018 was discussed and addressed to the board. It will be tabled until the meeting in November.

The board also discussed a limiting policy with delinquent accounts. Currently, there are five of the new remote disconnect meters installed. These meters are also good with limiting the amount of power consumed. At present, a letter is sent explaining that if the bill isn’t paid by the end of the month, power consumption will be capped. If the bill is still not paid by the middle of the next month, the power will get shut off entirely. This policy will be discussed further with the attorney and the board in the future.

Ken Maxwell, General Manager, reported on jobs completed for the Wildlife Refuge, as well as Alamo Sewer and Water’s well number 4 timer on the pump. They rewired the network in the office.

Upcoming jobs will include a new upgrade on a resident’s home, work on the bypass at the substation, and tree maintenance and line clearance.

This fall and winter there will be more pole change outs in town.

Maxwell went to the Nevada Rural Electric Association Meeting and will attend a conference in Mesquite.

Employees Ross Stirling and Robert Park will be attending the IPSA Hotline School in St. George for a week.

The Energy Choice vote will be on the ballot in Nov. 2018 and if passed, the utilities will have until 2023 to be fully implemented. A spike in cost is predicted and it might eventually go back down again, but that’s not guaranteed. The initial cost will be higher for regular customers. The subcommittee for the state did pass a cost analysis to the consumer study which will be valuable information.

Next July, the committee is supposed to have a resolution of the rules for the possibility of energy choice. If passed, this will be the first time energy choice is made into constitutional law and Maxwell is looking into having a cost study done for AMI implementation as a new system.

Lincoln County is purchasing a number of poles and asked if Alamo Power would like to pay and use the other half of the truck for 40 more poles. The board approved ordering the other half of the truck’s worth of poles to save money on fees for truck delivery in the near future.

Lastly, the Rural Nevada Development Corporation out of Ely has funds available for low-income assistance for weatherization projects. They work with utilities to help with customers who have old windows and insulation issues or even want to switch from a wood stove to electric heat.

Those who would like more information to apply for help can call Alamo Power’s office.