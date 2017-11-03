Cross Country Competes at Regionals

By







0 shares

By Marinda Lamb

Cross Country Regionals we’re in Boulder City, Nevada on October 27. Lincoln County High School’s cross country team headed down to compete. Last weekend they went to divisions, which determines who wins the league. Regionals determines who goes to the state championship.

Cody Dirks placed 5th overall at 18:46. Ben Culverwell was a few places behind and placed 12th with a time of 19:53. Chance Christensen, just barely a minute behind Culverwell, finished as 23rd place. Alex Rowe was just behind Christensen and placed 25th with a time of 21:29. Hayden Showell and Lincoln Frehner finished 38th and 39th just seconds apart. Showell finished at 24:53 and Frehner finished at 24:59.

For the girls race, Hannah Bleak placed 3rd with a time of 23:22. Shayla Mathews was 4 places behind and finished with a time of 25:14. Mayah Hafen placed 16th and finished at 28:36. In 21st place, Ashlee Decker finished with a time of 30:37.

No one on Lincoln’s team achieved a new season record or personal record. Although, the team traveled to this course a few weeks ago and about 5 runners bettered their time on this particular course. Neither teams made it to state as they have been hoping; however, Dirks, Culverwell, Bleak, and Mathews made it individually. Coach Pearson said, “I think Cody Dirks definitely has a chance to get on the podium. Hannah Bleak also has a chance. To get on the podium for cross Country is a very prestigious thing. It’s like the olympics. I’m not quite sure how Shayla Mathews and Ben Culverwell will do but I know they will do well and will definitely come out with a strong PR. I’m already looking forward to next season.”

The race for the state championship is this Saturday, November 4th in Reno, Nevada.