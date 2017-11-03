Panthers Blank Beatty

Suffering a shutout in football is like getting a pretty good bloody nose. And Pahranagat Valley gave Beatty a bloody nose last Friday on their Senior Night with a 44-0 drubbing.
It also clinched the Class 1A Southern League title for PVHS for the 15th consecutive year. Since 2004, the Panthers won-loss record in league play is a phenomenal 77-0.
At the same time, though, both teams made the league playoffs which begin tonight, including in Alamo.
The Panthers started slow against the Hornets, managing just two touchdowns in the first half, although one was a 40-yard strike from Preston Higbee to Richard Lewis.
Coach Brett Hansen said, “Beatty is a good team. They came out and were physical, and big, and prepared. It took a little while also I think, for our kids to get off the bus and execute a little bit. I give all the credit to Beatty for coming and being ready.”
The Hornets front defensive line was stopping most of the Panthers dives into the center early on, so the team started going to the short pass and using a wide range of outside sweeps or quarterback keepers.
After rethinking and regrouping their efforts for the second half, Pahranagat quickly doubled the 16-0 halftime score. Higbee had an 85-yard touchdown run on the Panthers first possession of the third quarter. He went right up the middle, then outran a bunch of mad Hornets chasing him. The team added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Hansen said at halftime, “We simplified things for our line mainly, talked about what they were seeing on the field, what we (coaches) were seeing on the field, and worked out a couple of things that helped.”
Meantime, Pahranagat’s defensive line limited the Hornets run game throughout, and put a lot of pressure on quarterback Jacob Henry. “Beatty likes to run and pound the ball,” Hansen said, “but we knew that coming in and our kids met the challenge.”
In the final results, Higbee had four total touchdowns, two rushing and two throwing, rushed for 189 yards, and had 152 passing yards on 7-for-12.
It was Beatty’s first shutout of the season. The Hornets (5-2, 4-2) only threatened the Panthers once inside the red zone, but turned the ball over on downs.
Brodey Maxwell rushed for 132 yards on 10 carries for Pahranagat with a 53-yard touchdown, and Hunter Hollingshead had 58 rushing yards with a touchdown. Hollingshead also had 56 receiving yards with a 15-yard touchdown reception and an interception on defense.
Haigen Huntsman had seven tackles to lead the Panthers (9-0, 6-0) defense. Richard Lewis and Reece Thornton both had six.