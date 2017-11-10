Cross-Country Runners Compete at State

By







By Marinda Lamb

Four of Lincoln County High School’s cross-country runners headed to state last weekend in Sparks.

There were no medal winners this year, but Cody Dirks, Ben Culverwell, Hannah Bleak, and Shayla Mathews ran hard against the best 1A/2A runners in Nevada.

Dirks and Culverwell ran in the men’s varsity race. Dirks finished in 18:59. Culverwell finished at 19:59.

Bleak and Mathews ran in the varsity women’s race. Bleak crossed the finish line with a time of 24:34. A few places behind, Mathews recorded a time of 25:12.

This race wraps up Lincoln County High School Cross Country for this year.