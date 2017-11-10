Lady Lynx Ousted by Calvary Chapel

By







By Marinda Lamb

Lincoln County High School’s Lady Lynx closed out their season Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Calvary Chapel in the 2A Southern League semifinals.

They went in as the three seed, and Calvary was the second seed. Instead of it being a regular 2-out-of-3 set, they played a 3-out-of-5 set.

The Lady Lynx came out strong. They were neck and neck with Calvary for the beginning of the first game. Lincoln kept their mental game up and took care of the ball. However, they slowly lost that pattern, and Calvary got a few points on them. They started getting panicked and shanking serve to receive passes, not taking care of where they were putting their hits. Passers weren’t passing, setters weren’t setting, and hitters weren’t hitting. The Lady Lynx lost once they started giving up easy balls they could’ve gotten points of off. They lost the first match 25-14.

The next match Lincoln let Calvary get a massive lead, making it very hard to come back from. They just kept making mistake after mistake. The ball wouldn’t just die. They would have rallies, but the Lady Lynx didn’t push hard enough to win those rallies. They did have some good plays, but it just wasn’t enough. The Lady Lynx lost that match 25-7.

The third match started out the same as the one before. The Lady Lynx once again let Calvary get a big lead.

Lincoln finally woke up and realized this was their last chance. They began to play like they should’ve got the whole game. The passes got better, and they started getting better hits and rallies. Kendra Mathews owned the net with a few blocks and tips. Kylee Cameron and Sadie Teel also got some good blocks. They ended strong, but it wasn’t enough. The final score was 25-13.

Coach Chantel Holt said, “I hate that they do this to themselves. The game could’ve gone a lot differently. However, I’m very proud of these girls. They had a new coach, changed their offense and defense, and switched positions. Calvary was a team of all seniors, and we have seven juniors. That being said, I’m looking forward to next year.”