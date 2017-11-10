Pahranagat Volleyball Wins Regional Tournament

By







0 shares

The Pahranagat Valley Lady Panthers dominated the 1A Southern League playoffs on Saturday in Alamo, easily defeating Liberty Baptist and Tonopah in straight sets.

Against Liberty Baptist, Pahranagat won each set with an end score of 25-10.

The Panthers then moved on against Tonopah for the championship game. They again won all three sets with final scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-12.

Over the tournament, Karley Whipple had 27 kills, 10 aces, and 25 digs. Morgan Harris had 24 kills, 5 aces, and 18 digs. Madi Taylor had 28 assists, 3 aces, and 14 digs. Hannah Castleton had 7 kills and 5 blocks. And Ashlyn Wadsworth had 34 assists, 5 aces, and 7 digs.

The road to another State Title starts 2 p.m. today against Virginia City at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. The winner of that match plays for the state championship against the winner of the northern one-seed, Owyhee, and southern two-seed Tonopah.

The championship game is noon tomorrow at Faith Lutheran.