Playoffs Set for Lincoln and Pahranagat Valley Teams

By







0 shares

In both football and volleyball, Lincoln County and Pahranagat Valley teams are involved this week in their respective league playoffs.

In volleyball, the four-team 2A Southern League tournament takes place at Laughlin High tomorrow.

Lincoln (10-11-1) finished third in the 2A Southern league standings behind The Meadows and defending state champion Calvary Chapel.

The tournament schedule has The Meadows (19-3-1) meeting Lake Mead Academy (11-9) at noon, and Lincoln vs. Calvary Chapel (20-7-1) at 1:45 p.m. The championship will be later that afternoon. Both finalists will advance to the state tournament Nov. 10-11 at Faith Lutheran High in Las Vegas. Lincoln lost their league double-header with Calvary Chapel on Sept. 6 in Panaca.

In the 2A North division, the main contenders are Yerington, White Pine, Incline, and Pershing County.

1A Southern League champs Pahranagat Valley (22-9-1) received a bye in the first round of the tournament along with second place Tonopah (19-5-1).

The other four teams, Beatty, Word of Life, Liberty Baptist, and Indian Springs started the first round on Wednesday. The semifinals and championship will be in Alamo at PVHS tomorrow, with both teams in the finals advancing to the state tournament Nov. 10-11 at Faith Lutheran High. Pahranagat Valley is the defending 1A state champion.

In the 1A North, the contenders in their division tournament at Wooster High in Reno Nov. 3-4 are Coleville, Virginia City, and possibly Sierra Lutheran, plus Eureka and Owyhee.

In football, the 2A Southern League playoffs today feature Needles, Lake Mead, Lincoln County, and Democracy Prep (formerly Andre Agassi).

Democracy Prep (4-4) plays at Needles (9-0) and Lake Mead (6-2) plays at Lincoln (7-3) at 7:00 p.m. The Lynx beat Lake Mead in league play 36-23 on Sept. 6 in Henderson.

The winners advance to the state semifinals on Nov. 11 at sites to be determined. The championship will be Nov. 18 at a site also yet undetermined.

In Class 1A, Pahranagat Valley (9-0) hosts Tonopah (5-5) tonight at 7 p.m., and Spring Mountain (7-2) hosts Beatty (5-2).

The 1A North division also started today with Wells (6-3) at Virginia City (8-0) and Whittell (8-1) at Eureka (5-3).

The state semi-finals will be Nov. 11, with the championship on Nov. 18 at sites yet to be determined.

And members of Lincoln County’s cross country team are competing at the 2A/1A state finals at Sparks’ Shadow Mountain Park. Cody Dirks and Ben Culverwell will compete in the boy’s race is at 11 a.m. Hannah Bleak and Shayla Mathews will be in the girl’s race, which begins at 1:15 p.m.