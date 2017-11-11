LC Coalition

By







The Lincoln County Coalition met on October 24 at the Panaca Town Center. Thirteen community members came together to share information, coordinate, and discuss issues in the county.

Narcanon

Any organizations in need of volunteers can contact Narcanon. Narcanon has been helping with the food drop and the Pumpkin Patch. As part of its drug abuse recovery program, participants do a certain amount of community service hours. Those in need of volunteer help may contact Irvin Wright at 775-728-4662 or email drirvinwright@gmail.com.

Panaca Senior Center

The Panaca Senior Center is working to get more participation. If it doesn’t function, they will no longer have a senior center. The building is available to rent for events at $35 per day with a refundable $25 cleaning deposit. Lunch is also available. Transportation is available for those who would like to come to the center for lunch. Any questions can go to Irvin Wright at 775-728-4662 or email drirvinwright@gmail.com.

Constitution Study Group

The Constitution Study Group is not meeting again until after the first of the year. Those interested in taking part in the group’s monthly meetings can contact Irvin Wright at 775-728-4662 or email drirvinwright@gmail.com.

Workforce

The Workforce program has nine remaining spots available for out-of-high-school youth for this fiscal year, which goes until June 30. This is a work experience program where youth are placed with various employers in the county. Pay is $8.75 per hour and provides 320 hours of work experience. Ages 18 to 24 may apply.

Opportunities for adults include assistance with professional development training and technical training. There are 21 spots available for these opportunities. Workforce reported the positive results of their efforts, including two of their youth in college, three at tech schools, and one dual enrolled in high school and college. Three have received their diplomas and seven more are being tutored to get their diplomas.

The workforce is planning a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activity at the Cooperative Extension office STEM activity coming up.

Those interested in the Workforce program can contact Christy Blood at 775-962-2865 or email cblood.lcworkforce@gmail.com.

Emergency Preparedness

The Lincoln County Disaster Aid Team (DAT) is holding a meeting on Nov. 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Panaca Town Center. Volunteers are needed, so please come if you would like to serve the community.

A Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) is coming to the county Feb. 10-11 tentatively starting at 8:00 a.m. Volunteers are still needed. This will provide communities with more people trained on what to do and how to get organized in the event of an emergency. These volunteers will do important work to support the first responders. The JAG students are also getting involved and Workforce youth are also encouraged to volunteer.

Call or text Christy Blood at (775) 962-2865 or email christy_blood@yahoo.com for more information.

Remote Area Medical

The three-day Remote Area Medical (RAM) event in early October in Pahrump registered 452 patients and provided $133,000-worth of free medical services, including vision, dental, medical, and vaccines.

The group discussed whether something similar could come to Lincoln County. RAM is out of Tennessee and puts on these events throughout the country. Arrangements are made with local healthcare providers who volunteer their services. Pahrump has a RAM committee that coordinates their event, which is happening again next year. Stacy Smith can be contacted for more information at 775-727-9970.

Coalition Training

Mary Duff with the NyE Communities Coalition and Toni Pinkham with Lincoln County Human Services attended a CADCA conference in Carson City last month. Training from the State of Nevada was provided about the coalition process and grant writing. Mary and Toni will do a presentation about what they learned at a future coalition meeting.

Americorps

Three Americorps positions are available. These provide opportunities to provide full-time or part-time service to the community and include a modest stipend plus an education scholarship. There are three areas of service – Community Health Worker, Community Opportunity Worker, and Community Education Worker. Volunteers must be 18 by the time they end service and they must be citizens or qualified residents. Those interested can contact Mary Duff at 775-727-9970.

Healthcare

Grover C. Dils announced that Missie Rowe will be its new CEO. They also announced they provided flu shots at every school at $15 for kids and $25 for grown-ups. Additionally, the hospital is working on instituting a 340B program, which is a federally-funded program allowing the hospital to develop a relationship with a local pharmacy to provide patients with a much lower cost for prescriptions.

It was also mentioned that LC Human Services can help pay for medications for those in need.

The hospital is moving forward with telehealth and has already used the technology with psych patients. Telehealth allows patients to connect with specialists from the local facilities, rather than having to travel. Hospital staff went to Arizona to tour a full telehealth hospital.

Questions can be directed to Heidi Whimple at 775-726-8006 or hwhimple@gcdmc.org.

EMT Shortage

Hospital administrators are concerned about the lack of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) volunteerism in the community. In Panaca, there’s only one EMT. The hospital is looking to find ways to provide an actual benefit to volunteers. Requirements for EMTs have become more cumbersome. A suggestion was made that the JAG class could get involved or that there could be other ways the high school could get involved.

A suggestion was made about raising money to compensate EMTs for their services or researching whether there are other grants available. Others suggested a campaign to find those interested and encouraging them to volunteer.

There will be an agenda item at the next meeting to discuss ways to increase the pool of EMTs.

Christmas Bazaar

Pioche’s second Annual Christmas Bazaar Weekend is Nov. 24 and 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Table rental is $20. Proceeds will support the Pioche Senior Center. Questions can go to Cheryl Flessati at 775-962-5646.

LC Human Services

The food drop in Alamo will be on Nov. 8 and it will be on Nov. 17 in Caliente. Commodities will be on Nov. 22 in all towns. Human Services can be reached at 775-962-8084 or seniornuts@yahoo.com.

Mental Health

Those experiencing depression or other mental health issues can contact Lincoln County Supportive Services. There is also a crisis hotline for after hours.

Janie Rippetoe and Mary Duff are now certified to provide mental health first aid training for those working with youth. Janie and Mary will be doing three classes over the next 12 months. It is an eight-hour course and can be split into two four-hour sessions. Those interested can contact Janie Rippetoe at 775-962-8089 or email jrippetoe@health.nv.gov.

Tourism

The county commissioners and Caliente city council voted to recognize the “Primitive Man” and the “Get Primitive” slogan as the branding for the county for tourism. A TravelNevada grant is being used for creating professional photography of the bike trails and the photos will be used for marketing.

The Gingerbread Fun Run is Nov. 11 starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Caliente Cooperative Extension office, with other fun activities going on throughout the day. More details are available at LincolnCountyNevada.com

Pumpkin Patch

The Pumpkin Patch at the Methodist Church has more events happening over the weekend. Contact Marcia Hurd for more details at 239-810-2960 or marcia@starvalleynv.com.

Youth Substance Abuse

Focus Groups are being organized to discuss Youth Substance Abuse on Nov. 16 and 17. The hope is to do one in each high school with the youth and one with adults.

Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the first Annual Freedom Festival, sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary, will be Nov. 11 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Dixon Park in Caliente. This follows after the VFW service at the Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

The festival will have live music, raffles, games, and homemade Mexican food and hot dogs. There will be a donation box for gently used blankets and jackets that will be delivered to homeless veterans in Las Vegas.

Questions can be directed to Linda Rollins at 775-962-1304.

The next coalition meeting will be Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Panaca Town Center.