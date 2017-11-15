High School Rodeo Held in Alamo

By







The Alamo High School Rodeo Team hosted a rodeo last weekend at the Alamo Rodeo Grounds.

One hundred and sixty-four participants, ranging from 10 to 19 years of age, from all over Nevada, California, and Idaho, came with their horses to compete in events such as goats, chute dogging, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway, tie-down roping, poles, bulls, bareback, saddle bronc, barrels, ribbon roping, and then reining and cutting up at the Whipple Ranch. The Whipples donate the cattle and facilities to make reining and cutting for the cowgirls and cowboys possible. Each event costs $25 to participate.

The Alamo Rodeo Team consists of Tyler Bundy, Macady Bundy, Brook Gines, TJ Greiner, and Lacey Steele. They were required to pay $90 and then gather extra money from sponsors to host this event. Prizes for the winners included saddle pads made by Broken W to the all-around cowboy and cowgirl winners of the weekend; breast collars to the average winner in each event; and then each overall day winner received $60 for first, $40 for a second, and $20 for third place.

Anna Yaeger, 15, from Reno, has been riding since she was five. She participated in barrels, pole bend, break layer open, and goat tying. She got involved with rodeos after her friend, Beth Webb, the director of the Reno club, took her traveling and barrel racing. She has four horses she rides for different events, and her favorite events are barrel racing and breakaway.

Yaeger expressed, “I participate in the adrenaline rush. You participate once, and then you’re addicted. I also love being able to have an equine partner.”

Devin Dixon, 15, from Reno, has been riding since she was three and has been participating in rodeos the last three years. Her events are goats, breakaway, trap shoot, and 22 shoots. Her dad rode bareback horses for twenty-two years and said he wanted her to try rodeos. Her favorite event is goats because she enjoys running. She rides two horses.

Dixon related, “I love getting away from town and hanging with people that like the same things I do.”

High school All-Around Cowgirl was Peyton Feyder. All-Around Cowboy was Dario Ceresola for high school. Cowgirl McKenzie Raper and Cowboy Josh Dobbins were the All-Around winners for junior high. Average Winners for high school were Lacey Steele for girls cutting; Quint Bell for boys cutting; Dario Ceresola for reining; Payton Feyder and Matt Goings for team roping; Brynn Lehman for pole bending; Payson McGill for breakaway roping; Dario Ceresola for tie-down roping; Quint Bell for steer wrestling; Wyatt Jordan for saddle bronc riding; Audrey Van Buren for barrel racing; and McKenna Brennan for goat tying. There were no qualified rides for both bull riding and bareback riding.

The Junior High Average Winners were Kaden Florez for team roping; Brock Feyder and Hannah Fullmer for ribbon roping; Riley Roderick for boys breakaway; Madison Borkman for girls breakaway; McKenzie Raper for barrels; Josie Lindburg for pole bending; Riley Roderick for chute dogging; McKenzie Raper for girls goat tying; Josh Dobbins for tie-down roping; Kaden Florez for boys goat tying; Josh Dobbins for bull tying and bareback steer riding. There were no qualified rides for saddle bronc steer riding.

For the Alamo High School Rodeo Club, Lacey Steele took second in reining and second in team roping with Daniel Eary.

The Alamo High School Rodeo Committee would like to thank all of the volunteers who stepped in to help wherever needed. They would also like to give special thanks to the Pahranagat Valley ambulance crews who gave their time, standing by in case of injury.

Also, a huge thank you to all of the sponsors and people who donated to this rodeo. The local club is responsible for providing prizes, stock contractors, and other expenses, so the donations are extremely helpful.

Special thanks also to Cody Whipple and his family for the use of their facilities and cattle for the reining and cutting events. The rodeo was a success, and the kids are looking forward to the rest of the year as they work towards State Finals and qualifying for the National Finals in Wyoming in July.