Laxalt’s Tour Through Nevada Makes Its Way to Caliente

Last Friday afternoon, the Knotty Pine Restaurant was filled with people waiting to welcome Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

The AG recently announced he is running for Governor of Nevada and has been touring each county in the state.

Laxalt said he thought that it was important to travel the entire state. “I am the only candidate in this race from either party to do every single county in the first week, and I can tell you how heartwarming it is to have people come out supporting me,” he said.

He spoke about his focus as attorney general to protect the state from federal overreach.

“When I decided to run, I felt that the AG office was one place we would be able to sue the federal government, fight against things like the Sage Grouse plan, and all the things that freeze our state from the ability to grow and have prosperity,” he said.

Laxalt talked about his decision to run for governor, despite meeting those skeptical about his chances.

“I had a lot of opposition, of course, from the Democrats, but also from some on the Republican side,” he said. “People who are the experts said a particular Democrat had it in the bag and I wasn’t supposed to run and should wait my turn until whenever people decided it was my turn to run. That made me that much more motivated to push and fight for this race.”

Laxalt has a Navy background, serving in Iraq in 2006-07. As AG, he helped set up the pro bono legal help event for veterans and their families that came to the Caliente Depot in June.

Some of those touring with Laxalt included former Governor Bob List, who said “for this man, I will walk the state. He’s the man.”

The former district attorney of Lincoln, Lander, and Esmeralda counties, Patty Cafferata was on hand, as was state Senator Mike Roberson, who is running for Lt. Governor.

County Sheriff Kerry Lee was also present and spoke highly of Laxalt.

“As sheriff, it has been amazing to be able to work with the attorney general. I’ve seen this gentleman more times and had more summits since he’s been AG than any AG before.”

Laxalt then spent time visiting and answering questions before heading for the next stops on his tour.