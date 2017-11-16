Panaca Elementary School Holds Annual Nevada Trivia Bee

By







On October 31, Panaca Elementary Held its annual Nevada Trivia Bee. The winner of 4th grade was Trinity Brackenbury. There were no winners in the 5th grade.

The sixth graders had had four students place: Fourth place winner was Austin Reed. Third Place was Stetson Perkins. However, there was a tie for first: Jada Katschke and Ethan Lester.

Students are working hard on events such as this in order to earn the Golden Wildcat Award. This year their prize is a trip to Las Vegas to see the Blue Man Group.