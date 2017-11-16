Strong Turnout for Community Prayer Event in Caliente

By







1 shares

It seemed appropriate that there were jets flying over as churches throughout Lincoln County gathered at the Caliente firehouse for the second annual Community Day of Prayer.

This was a non-denominational event where all community members were invited to come and pray for the county, state, nation, military and the world.

Songs from Andy Robertson and choirs from Holy Child Catholic Church, Bible Talk Church, and Bella Voce filled the fire hall. Between songs, there were prayers from church leaders.

Becky Eizman from Trinity Assembly of God gave the opening prayer. Others offering prayers were Cole Bradshaw of Caliente Christian Center; Deacon Pat FitzSimons of Holy Child Catholic Church; Kathy Hiatt of Christ Episcopal Church; Paul Matthews of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; and Pastor Bob Mayer of Caliente United Community Methodist Church.

Prayers were followed by a moment of silence and reflection.

The hall then echoed as the congregation sang “God Bless America.”

The closing prayer was by LDS Bishop Cody Tingey. Before leaving everyone stood, hands over their hearts, to say the National Anthem in heartfelt voices.

The chorister was Beverly Peterson and pianist was Kristen Truman.

One speaker said how blessed we are to live where we do and have the freedom to come together and worship.