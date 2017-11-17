Lynx Fall Short in Semis

By Marinda Lamb
The Lincoln County Lynx couldn’t overcome a first-half hole and fell to the Pershing County Mustangs 37-20 in the state semifinals held at Lovelock.
The first half was slow for the Lynx. They made a few mistakes, which unfortunately were crucial. They let the Mustangs gain 16 points on them without the Lynx scoring once in the first half.
“I don’t think we played a whole game,” Lincoln coach Raymond Wadsworth said. “Playing all four quarters is just one of those things we need to do. I mean, we played well. Our goal was to stay in the game, keep it a short game and a close game. We pretty much did that. We just were overmatched in certain areas of the game, and they beat us.”
Wadsworth said their average starting offensive and defensive linemen were over 100 pounds bigger than the Lynx.
“Being outmatched that way physically definitely wears on you,” he said.
Fortunately, Lincoln County didn’t give up, even when they were down by quite a few touchdowns. Senior running back Matt Harr helped move the game along offensively. Harr would push the opponent’s line to help the Lynx get some yards every time he got the ball. Senior Landen Smith and junior Noah Smith also helped to do so carrying the ball. Junior wide receiver Kamdon Lewis had a good game receiving. On the defensive end, Harr and Lewis stood out as they prevented some extra touchdowns for the Mustangs.
The Lynx started to climb back up in the third with one touchdown. Pershing County still outscored them by eight points, but it was a start. The fourth quarter was when Lincoln County really kicked it into gear. They got two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, all while keeping the Mustangs at bay. They played good defense. Still, the team was just a few mistakes from winning the game. The Mustangs were able to get a touchdown in the fourth quarter, pushing them to 37 with the Lynx at 20. The game ended, but the Lynx finished strong.
Not the ending Lincoln had wanted, however, still a good ending to a good season. Wadsworth said, “I thought it was a successful season. Any season you make it to the state semifinals and you’re playing for the state is a good season. It’s a big deal. There were many other teams who wanted to be where we were at the end of the season. I think this team overcame a lot of adversity, overcame a lot of injuries, and battled to the end. In that aspect, it was very successful.”
The Lincoln County Lynx finished up their season with a record of 6-1(league) and 8-4 (overall).