Committee Formed to Select New Emergency Management Coordinator

County commissioners have selected Nathan Katschke and Jared Brackenbury to form a selection committee to go through any applications submitted for the position of County Emergency Management Coordinator and also County District Fire Chief. Applications closed today.

The committee is not to exceed five people. Katschke said he and Brackenbury have not made those choices yet, but do have a few people on a short list in mind to ask to serve.

County Grants Administrator Elaine Zimmerman noted at the Nov. 6 commission meeting that she needs to work closely with whoever is chosen for the position in order to get the person trained and give her input. At present, she has been working with Rick Stever and has done a great deal of work associated with the heavy amounts of paperwork involved as Emergency Management Coordinator. Stever has announced his retirement from the position effective January 2018.

Commissioners have decided to keep the position as is, one person serving as the full-time EMC who will also have oversight of the Lincoln County Fire District.

Katschke said he is not aware of anyone from out of the county or out of state that has submitted applications. “Everyone I know of that wants to apply are all local guys.”