‘Annie’ Being Performed by High School Drama Department

By







0 shares

By Collin Anderson

No need to wait until tomorrow, tomorrow, because the hit Broadway musical Annie is here in Lincoln County today.

The Lincoln County High School Drama Department is proud to present the tale of the young orphan girl and her adventures as the daughter of Mr. Warbucks (no, not the millionaire, the billionaire!) as they attempt to find Annie’s parents, escape would-be kidnappers, and find the true meaning of family.

The original idea for “Annie” came from a long line of inspirations, starting with the 1885 poem “Little Orphan Annie” by James Whitcomb Riley, which inspired the 1924 comic strip of the same name, then the 1977 Broadway musical, which in turn inspired film adaptations in 1982, 1999, and even as recent as 2014.

It’s a story that has touched the hearts of millions and has spanned over a century, and yet it still stands out among the crowd because of its comical political commentary, its stunning imagery of turn-of-the-century New York, and its heartwarming tale of finding who you really belong with.

In LCHS’s take on the beloved classic, Ginger Culverwell plays Annie, with her curly red hair and her spunky, optimistic personality. You’ll sing along with her as she dreams of tomorrow, along with Kyle Zierow as the ever serious and stoic Oliver Warbucks as he realizes how all the riches in the world are worth nothing without someone you love beside you. And who can forget Mrs. Hannigan, played by Abigail Loverme, as she laments her position and plots with the vile Rooster Hannigan, played by David Conahan. Come join them and the rest of the cast as they celebrate NYC, enjoy a few laughs, and come together as one big family.

The play’s final showing is this evening at 6 p.m. in the Neldon C. Mathews Center.