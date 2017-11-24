Fitzsimons Begins First Year as Lynx Coach

By







0 shares

By Marinda Lamb

The Lincoln County High School boys basketball team finished off last season with a league record of 4-12. Coach Sean Fitzsimons returns to coach his high school alma mater, hoping to turn around the record of the past two seasons.

Fitzsimons coached at Virgin Valley High School for five years as the boys’ varsity head coach and seven years before that as a varsity assistant coach. His coaching philosophy is centered around “team togetherness,” working together as a team, being coachable as student-athletes, and playing hard. Fitzsimons says, “It’s a very competitive league, as I’ve been looking around and scouting the teams. If these kids will listen and buy into what I’m selling, and if we play together, play hard, and remain coachable, I hope to do some good things this year. It’s good to be home. Hopefully, we can reignite the Lincoln pride and Lincoln spirit, and above all just have fun.”

Kevin Smith and Kevin Hannig are the assistant coaches.

Senior Elijah Harr says, “I’m looking forward to the season. We have some new kids on varsity, but it’s looking good and we’re pushing hard. We have a lot of talent, although I think our hard work and determination is what will carry us through the year. I’m also looking forward to the new coaching staff. They are pushing us hard in practice, and it’s going to show in games.”

Benson Wadsworth also says, “I think it’s going to go better than last year. We’ve got a new coach this year. I think the team chemistry is a lot better, and I think we’re going to be a lot prepared for this season.”

The Lynx have five returning varsity athletes this year: seniors Elijah Harr (guard), Landen Smith (forward), and Benson Wadsworth (guard, forward). Kobe Walker (guard, forward) and Noah Smith (forward) are the returning juniors. New to varsity this year are senior Thomas Gloeckner; juniors Kamdon Lewis, Koot Vincent, Jordan Cameron; and sophomore Mason Thornock.

The boys’ first game will be against Boulder City in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic in Las Vegas on Nov. 30. The tournament goes through Dec. 2. They will be playing Adelson at Adelson School on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Their first home game will be against Mountain View.