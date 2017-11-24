Lady Lynx Basketball Ready for New Season

By







By Marinda Lamb

Lady Lynx basketball is back in full swing. Last season, the girls had a league 12-4 record. They successfully made it to the 2A league semifinals but gave up their potential spot in the state championships to Needles High School.

It is Duane Wadsworth’s second year as head coach, with Marty Soderborg, Anthony Poulsen, and Eric Bernal as assistant coaches.

Half of the varsity players are returning this year. Brynlee Wadsworth (guard), Kailey Kelley (guard), and Brooklyn Hafen (guard, center) are the returning seniors. Kendra Mathews (center, forward) is the only returning junior; however, this year she is joined on varsity by juniors Keely Jackson and KyLee Cameron. Sadie Soderborg (guard, forward) is a returning sophomore. Macie Howard, also a sophomore, is a new addition to the varsity team this year.

Coach Wadsworth says, “We’re looking good this season. We have some returning starters that will help us out. We are missing Kristal Jackson, but have some girls that will step up in her spot. This season we are mainly focusing on our defense and our press. We try to get the girls to play aggressive, don’t give up, and kick butt. I’m glad so many girls tried out this season. We had 19 come out, and we normally don’t have that many. We are hoping to build the basketball program and get more girls involved. We’ve got a lot of good young girls coming up. I’m looking forward to it, and excited for this season.”

Like Wadsworth said, the program is building and looking better each year. They are excited to start the season.

Brynlee Wadsworth says, “I’m really excited about basketball this year. We have five returning varsity players and a few new ones, so I think we’re looking really good this year. Our coaches do a good job of pushing us and seeing our potential. I want to make it to state, and think we can.”

Kailey Kelley mentioned, “I’m looking forward to this season. The team is looking good, and I’m excited to see what we can do.”

The Lady Lynx debut at the Lake Mead Holiday Classic tournament on Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Lake Mead High School in Las Vegas. Their first league game is at Adelson School on Dec. 5. They will be playing Mountain View for their first home game on Dec. 8.