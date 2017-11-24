Lincoln Students Participate in Honor Choir

By







Submitted by Jessica Truman

On Oct. 23 and 24, 15 students from Lincoln County High School traveled to Elko to represent LCHS and participate in the 2017 Northeast Nevada Honor Choir. This honor choir is composed of eight different schools from Northeast Nevada and is audition-only. After making it in, students are then eligible to audition for All-State Choir, which is later in the year.

The participating students were: Abigail Frehner, Kylie Truman, Derrek Anderson, David Conahan, Cody Dirks, Hayden Showell, Ben Culverwell, Hayden Hooge, Austin Marshall, Carlin Christensen, Lincoln Frehner, Jessica Truman, Hailey Hooge, Shayla Mathews, and Ashlee Decker.

After practicing the music for weeks in advance, the students, along with their music teacher Jacob Lester, joined approximately 160 other kids from eight other high-schools for a full two days of rehearsal in preparation for the Honor Choir Concert, held on Oct. 24.

At the concert, the honor choir performed five patriotic numbers under the direction of Michael Huff, the guest conductor. Each school also had the opportunity to perform their own song, and the 15 participants from LCHS performed “River in Judea” with Lester directing them. They received many compliments from other choir teachers and audience members. The students that attended were able to learn a lot, make new friends, and have a wonderful experience.