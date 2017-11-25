School Board News

By







In other school district business, a financial meeting was held the day prior. This meeting included the findings from the school district’s general audit, performed by Dan McArthur. McArthur found three issues in his audit, starting with a budget violation. The violation in question popped up because the funds from a certain function did not match the spending that was reported. McArthur said that the difference was minor, but that it was still a violation, and would still need to be reported.

The next problem came from C.O. Bastian and the issue stemmed from the fact that their funds showed negative. This negative came as a surprise because CO Bastian usually gives back a considerable amount of money to the general fund, but even without them giving up that amount, the funds still showed negative.

Finally, the last problem he found was a bidding issue, or better yet, the lack of paperwork that came with the bids. Apparently, the school district had bought a vehicle, and while there were bids taken, there was not sufficient paperwork to prove that enough bids had been considered. This was an admittedly small issue, but it still required attention.

McArthur then warned the board that these issues that he brought up would raise questions that would need to be answered to the Department of Taxation and that he hoped that the district paid more attention to its funding.

Back to Thursday’s meeting, the board heard the school reports, of which there were many. Starting with Pioche elementary, the board was able to hear from some of the sixth-grade students in the Summit Learning pilot program. The children were more than happy to share their experiences, stating that this new program they had been given helped drive them to succeed by giving them deadlines and goals.

Other students commented that, while it was good to move at their own pace, they found themselves becoming more and more confident as they began to get ahead of their goals, forcing them to make new, more challenging goals. Even Superintendent Pam Teel reported that she had heard good things from parents and students alike. After this, the board heard from Panaca Elementary, who reported on their field trips, stating that they were an educational and fun success. They then mentioned that their fall festival was a huge success, that more than $100 was given to students due to their position on the honor roll (an incentive created by Panaca Elementary’s principal), and that their Parent Teacher Conferences had a ninety-percent turnout.

After explaining some future plans (possibly a chance to see the Blue Man Group in Las Vegas), the board moved on to Meadow Valley Middle School, which reported that they had recently returned from a pride trip (a reward for students that showed good citizenship) to a laser tag place in St. George, and that it had been a lot of fun. Like Panaca Elementary, they had had a Veterans Day assembly, and had learned from and honored the heroes of the armed forces.

Next up was LCHS, which reported that they had had a great fall season of sports, with their football team even making it to the semifinals (which they eventually lost later in the week). They then reported that they had given some students the opportunity to serve on a farm in the area by helping pick potatoes, which then turned into a fairly large-scale fundraiser that was projected to fund the school substantially. They finished up their report by mentioning that the school’s show choir had just finished its run of shows and that their school play, “Annie,” was soon to hit the Neldon C. Mathews auditorium.

The next school to report was Caliente Elementary, which reported that they had had a fun time participating in the pumpkin patch this last month and that they had a red-ribbon (anti-drug program) and safety week that had both gone very well. They made sure to thank the Caliente Fire Department, as well as all the first responders that helped.

Next came C.O. Bastion. First, they were proud to report that more than fifty percent of their students had made it on the honor roll and that they had had two graduations this past month, with one more the coming week. They also thanked their teachers for being so resilient while their staff numbers were low.

Pahranagat Elementary was next up, reporting that their trip to the corn maze this last month was fun and successful and that their Parent Teacher Conferences were also well attended. They also mentioned that their Halloween parade had been a success and that their Veterans Day activities had been patriotic and joyful. This was followed up by one of the teachers from the school demonstrating how she had used posters to help teach the kids about habitats and the animals that live in them to great success.

Then Pahranagat High School and Middle School were called upon to report, but they were unable to at this time, opting instead to give their report at the next meeting. They did, however, want to thank everyone for participating in their safety week.

The board was then given a report on the PVHS auto shop and how it was coming along, given by Michael Anderson. Anderson said that the heating and air were installed and would be finalized along with the electrical work. The sprinklers were also installed, and that the only major issues facing the completion of the shop were the slab of concrete they have to pour for a propane tank, finishing the windows, finishing the drywall, finishing the paint, and installing the doors. Anderson also mentioned that there was a substantial donation from someone that had preferred to remain anonymous. The board asked him to thank this mystery benefactor for them, as he or she had helped provide the school with an auto shop that they have needed for a while.

Finishing up the night, it was requested that a student in the county be given the opportunity to take the HiSET exam, due to the fact that he had missed far too much school to ever sufficiently catch up.