Nevada Fire Marshal Urges Checking Extinguishers Due to Recall

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of Kidde fire extinguishers with plastic handles on November 2. According to Kidde United Technologies, fire extinguishers with plastic handles and plastic push-buttons can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. Additionally, nozzles may detach and pose an impact hazard. Per CPSC, the firm is aware of one related death involving a car fire where the Kidde fire extinguisher failed. There have also been 391 related reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, and 16 injuries.

“We strongly encourage people to check their fire extinguishers and go to the CPSC website to see if your model is listed,” said Nevada State Fire Marshal Bart Chambers. “We want to ensure that Nevada residents have safe and functioning extinguishers in case of a fire emergency and also that they receive the correct information to replace their extinguisher if it is one of the models being recalled.”

For a list of models recalled and replacement information, go to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website www.cpsc.gov and Kidde United Technologies website www.kidde.com

For fire prevention and safety education information, visit www.fire.nv.gov