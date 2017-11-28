Panaca Town Board News

By







By Collin Anderson

On Monday, the Panaca town board was able to meet and discuss the business for this month. The meeting started promptly at 6:00 p.m., and after approving the agenda, minutes from the last meeting, and various bills that needed attention, the board began the main discussions.

First on the docket was the opening on the board that has not yet been filled. This vacancy appeared because of the resignation of Tyler Free, which will be formally tendered at the next meeting. Unfortunately, no one has applied for the position, so the board was forced to table the issue until the next meeting.

Next up, the board discussed an NDF contract, but that subject needed to be tabled until next month as well.

Next up was the Lauria Parcel split and the Richard Chouquer parcel split. Both splits were approved by the board, with all the members commenting positively on the amount of information and maps provided, giving them an accurate and sufficient amount of information on the splits.

Up next was the possibility of moving the post office. This issue came up because the employees of the post office reported that there was asbestos in the mortar of the old building, according to a test. While the board questioned whether or not there could actually be asbestos in the mortar (they mentioned that they would like to see the test that the employees are referring to), the proposal said that they would like to take over the easternmost part of the building, where two unused bays sit, filled with nothing but storage.

They also reported that the post office is too small where they are now, so the board went over a few possible solutions to the problem. Those solutions included moving the post office entirely, though this was seen as too expensive and too much work. Another possibility was to give the post office the center section of the building where the town board meets, as well as one of the bays on the eastern end of the building. This could provide the post office with enough room while still allowing the town to use the last bay as a storage area. While this was seen as a good solution, the board opted to discuss the issue more at the next meeting, when they had more information and after they had run some of these ideas past the post office employees. Next, we heard the maintenance reports, with the maintenance personnel commenting that they had been cleaning up leaves, leaves, and more leaves. He also mentioned winterizing the park and some additional repairs to one of the town’s trucks.

Finally, Tyler Free gave his sincerest thanks to the board for letting him serve, as this was his last meeting, and then the board voted to adjourn.