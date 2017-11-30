Fire District News

By







The Pahranagat Valley Fire District met Nov. 15. Ryan Rhodes, the EMT Coordinator, discussed location, date, and time for the district holiday party. He is asking the store to cater the event. Rhodes also reminded the board that an ambulance is needed on standby for Western Elite’s Christmas Express for Dec. 1, 2, 8, and 9.

In the fire chief report, Meldrum is reaching out to instructors to schedule the Entry Level Firefighter (ELF) certification for firefighters and explorer post participants.

There was one write-off from a call back in June 2016 for $3,584 on an ambulance call since the insurance company was not billed successfully in the allotted time frame.

Lastly, the audit was approved by the board.