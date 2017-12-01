Alamo Power District News

By







The Alamo Power District met Nov. 14. The board approved a four-percent increase in salary for 2018. Currently, since the end of October, the Power District has $21,000 in profit. The board discussed difficult accounts, and Shain Manuele is currently working with the power district to create a better policy for handling shutoffs of delinquent accounts.

In the manager’s report, Ken Maxwell informed the board that it is $10,000 shy of replenishing the funds for the backhoe. Maintenance has been completed on some mainland poles and the half load of poles has been purchased, coming in at $2,000 under what was anticipated.

Work at Murray Whipple’s is continuing slowly. Pole change outs were done; the substation gear is still needed for a project. They had inquiries for a couple new home hookups and the radiator also needed to be fixed on the truck.

Maxwell reported that the Relay seminar in Mesquite went well and that Ross Stirling and Robert Park learned a lot at the Hotline School with Intermountain West.

Lastly, they are starting to install the Christmas lights around town for the holidays.