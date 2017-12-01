Alamo Town Board News

By







The Alamo Town Board met on Nov. 14. The board discussed purchasing four “no pets on the grass” signs for each of the fields in town and tabled the decision until the budget is analyzed further.

Also, there was a problem with the doorknobs on the men’s bathroom, utility lightroom, and concession stand at the rodeo grounds while the high school competed. The board asked Bobby Foremaster to price parts to change the doorknobs to push-open plates with locks instead.

The High School Rodeo brought in $150 from the honor box as well as $250 from the organization.

The school fields were also fertilized.