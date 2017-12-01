Lincoln Wrestling Getting Underway

By







By Marinda Lamb

Lincoln County wrestling has begun. Steve Culverwell is in his last year of coaching. He has been head coach coaching for 5 years. Culverwell started coaching because his sons William and Ben Culverwell wanted to wrestle and there wasn’t a coach. He said he would coach until they both graduated. Ben is a senior this year.

Returning wrestlers are seniors Nick Bourne and Ben Culverwell. Junior Kyle Zierow and sophomore Trevin Perkins. The rest of the wrestling team is yet to be determined. Coach Culverwell says, “How we are going to do this year depends on how many kids we have participated. We started out with around 9, but we’re now down to around 6 or 7. It’s tough. It’s tough because it’s a tough sport and not a lot of kids are dedicated to doing what’s necessary. It’s hard to get boys out. Losing Derek Mathews and Zachary Rowe last year is hard on the team. They were good wrestlers and had good leadership. However, we have Ben, Kyle, and Nick Bourne as our boys to fill their spots. It doesn’t matter what the numbers are, we’ll have fun and the kids will do well.”

Their first tournament is the Panguitch Tournament in Panguitch, Utah on December 1st.