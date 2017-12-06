By







William Mitchell White, age 89, passed away November 24, 2017, at his home in Modena UT surrounded by family.

Mitchell was born February 12th, 1928 in Compton California to Roy and Lucille (Horton) White. He and his family moved to Milford UT in 1935. Mitchell graduated from Milford High School in 1946. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served his country for the duration of WWII.

After serving with the Marine Corps, Mitchell came back to Milford UT where he met his wife, Eloise Force, in the café where she worked. They were married June 25th, 1950 in Pioche NV. Mitchell and Eloise raised their 4 children in Milford Utah. They moved to Panaca NV after retirement. Later the moved to Modena UT where they spent their lives doing the things they loved with each other.

Mitchell was a conductor on the Union Pacific Railroad for 15 years. He then worked as an electrician for Mountain Bell Phone Company. After retirement, he enjoyed his many hobbies of trapping, hunting, and spending time at his ranch.

Later in life, Mitchell dedicated himself to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he was well loved. He enjoyed spending his time at the temple and helping his fellow ward members with anything they needed.

Mitchell is survived by his children Greg, Jeff (Carol), Michelle, Les (Heidi) and sister Nadine Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Eloise, brother Roy, granddaughter Erin and daughter-in-law Janet.

The family would like to sincerely thank Zions Way hospice for the wonderful care and support given, especially thanking hospice nurse Ellen Vincent.

In keeping with the wishes of Mitchell, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are being handled by Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.