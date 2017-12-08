BLM Seeks Public Comment on Lincoln County Trails Plan

By







1 shares

The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Caliente Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on the Lincoln County Multipurpose Trails Phase II Preliminary Environmental Assessment that proposes to develop non-motorized recreation facilities near Caliente, Panaca, and Pioche. The 30-day public comment period concludes Friday, Dec. 29.

Development within the proposed areas would enhance access to public lands by constructing new mountain biking and hiking trails and developing equestrian-friendly trailheads to improve recreational opportunities in Lincoln County. Development of the new trails and trailheads would not reduce access to, or conflict with, current motorized or non-motorized recreational opportunities in the area. Additional information can be obtained in the preliminary EA, available online at https://go.usa.gov/xn864.

Interested individuals should address all written comments to the BLM Caliente Field Office, PO Box 237, Caliente, NV 89008, Attn: 2017 Trails Project or fax them to the office at (775) 726-8111. Comments may also be submitted electronically at blm_nv_eydo_lctrails@blm.gov. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Project Manager Mary Newton at (775) 726-8170 or mnewton@blm.gov.