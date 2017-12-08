Lady Lynx off to a Strong Start

By







By Marinda Lamb

Lady Lynx basketball is off to a good start. Last weekend, they not only participated in but made it to the championship game of the Lake Mead Holiday Classic Tournament. This is a 12 team tournament with quite a few 3A and 4A teams.

First, Lincoln played Slam Academy. The Lady Lynx rolled over Slam with a 52-9 win. Lincoln was able to keep Slam from scoring the entire first quarter. Brooklyn Hafen had 20 points in this game.

The next game was a little more competition. The Lady Lynx played hard for their 51-28 win over West Wendover.

Lincoln played Virgin Valley to determine which team went to the Championship. It was a close game. Lincoln had over 10 fouls in the 1st half, and 5 of those were Brynlee Wadsworth. She fouled out and the team had to go most of the 2nd quarter and all of the 2nd half without their starting point guard. Sophomores Macie Howard and Sadie Soderborg stepped up to fill her spot. Virgin Valley was right behind Lincoln in scoring. Close enough, that the game went into overtime. Lincoln kept Virgin Valley at bay and went on to score the winning points. They won 40-38.

Lincoln faced Moapa Valley for the championship. They were in the lead in the first quarter but began to slip behind when Virgin Valley outscored them each quarter. Eventually, the Lady Lynx were 10 points behind in the last few minutes of the 4th quarter and it was almost impossible to get back the lead. They lost 46-36. Kailey Kelley made 14 points. Sadie Soderborg was 3 for 3 on her 3 pointers for 9 points.

The Lady Lynx took the runner up for the tournament. Brooklyn Hafen and Brynlee Wadsworth were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The girls traveled back down to Las Vegas on Dec. 5th to play Adelson. Lincoln dominated the Lions. Adelson is still building their program, so it was a good chance for Lincoln to run plays and try some new things. Everybody got in and got to play a lot. The final score was 57-7.

Today the Lady Lynx have their first home game at 4:30 against Mountain View.