Lincoln Wrestlers Battle at Panguitch, Head to Parowan This Weekend

December 8, 2017

Lincoln’s Ben Culverwell, third from the left, gets third in his weight class during a wrestling tournament last weekend.

By Marinda Lamb

Lincoln County High School had its first meet last weekend in Panguitch. Five wrestlers participated.

Ben Culverwell did very well in this tournament. He wrestled in eight matches and only lost one, qualifying him for third place overall.

Jordan Free, a freshman that’s never wrestled before, wrestled in the varsity tournament and took one win out of four matches. Kyle Zierow also competed and earned one win. Trevin Perkins wrestled one match and then Gavin Pladsen stepped in for Perkins and wrestled the remaining three.

The Lynx were in Moapa on yesterday and are at Parowan today.

