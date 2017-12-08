Panther Boys Open Season 3-1

By







A bad fourth quarter was the undoing of Parhagatant Valley boys in their first game Nov. 30 at the Wells Rural Electric Classic. However, the team regrouped and won all three of their remaining games.

On Thursday though, they lost to Whittell 50-44 after scoring only five points in the final period. In the meantime, the Warriors had a complete turnaround from scoring only three points in the third quarter and being behind 39-29 at that point, to scoring 22 points the last period while the Panthers were cold.

“They just got hot that quarter, and we didn’t play very well,” said PVHS coach Michael Strong. “We turned the ball over too much and did not get a few rebounds and didn’t make plays in the last four minutes of the game and they did. They hit some tough shots.”

Little 5-7 senior guard Cory Huber led Whittell with 16 points, Nick Bucholtz had 12 and Genaro Mena added 10. For PVHS, Stockton Maxwell had 14 points and Culen Highbe had 11.

But the Panthers made the adjustments on Friday and hammered both of their opponents that day, whipping Eureka 64-34 and then doing the same to host Wells 58-20.

“The boys played really, really well in the Eureka game,” Strong said, “We had a strong second and third quarter.” Culen Highbe leads the Panthers with 22 points.

Eureka coach Fred Minoletti said he thought Alamo looked to be in “mid-season form already.” PVHS outscored the Vandals 22-7 in the second quarter.

Against Wells, the boys poured it on heavy in the first half, scoring 51 points while holding the Leopards to only 16. In the second half things got even worse for Wells as the team went completely cold, scoring only four points total.

Strong said, “Offensively, although the second half doesn’t show it – scoring only seven points – that was probably our best game.” It was a running clock in the second half, having a more than 35 point lead, and Strong used his substitutes almost exclusively.

Stockton Maxwell came back on Saturday to score 19 points in leading the Panthers to a 60-20 win over the Elko JV’s at Wells. Strong said, “We were really good defensively that game,” Strong said. Lewis added 14 points, and Preston Higbee scored 10 for Pahranagat Valley. Except for Lewis, PVHS again used mostly second string players and held Elko to single digits in each quarter.

Things will get tougher for PVHS (3-1) this weekend as they play in the Comstock Classic in Virginia City. They opened on Thursday against 2A Northern division favorite Battle Mountain (3-3).