Panther Girls Shine at Wells Classic

By







0 shares

Pahranagat Valley girls began the season well at the WREC classic in Wells last weekend. They took the measure of Whittell on Thursday, 46-17, then had two close wins on Friday, 48-41 over Eureka and 48-42 over Wells and concluded things with a 47-38 win over the Elko JVs on Saturday.

Against Wells, the Lady Panthers held on to a 24-23 halftime lead. The win was particularly nice because the Lady Panthers had lost twice to Wells last season. They had never played Whittell before.

“Everybody is playing well right now,” said coach Amy Huntsman, who is now in her 24th year at the school. “Each game it’s been somebody different who has stepped up. It’s early yet, so we kind of went into this as scrimmages. The goal was to go up there and come away with things we need to work on.”

Individual scores were not available from the games in Wells.

Two close games with Eureka and Wells highlighted the weekend. In both those games, the Lady Panthers had fairly balanced scoring. They hit in double figures each quarter against Eureka and with that advantage were able to hold off a charge by the Lady Vandals at the end. “I was very happy with that aspect,” Huntsman noted.

And the same was true with Wells. A 36-31 advantage going into the fourth quarter held up for a six-point win. It ups Pahranagat’s record against Wells since 2006 to 10-3. The teams will meet again in Alamo Dec. 14 in the Panthers first home game of the season, followed on Dec. 19 along with the boys, for a game at Lincoln County.

This week though, the girls play in the Comstock Classic in Virginia City Dec. 7-9. Their first game Thursday was with Battle Mountain (3-2), then Coleville (2-0) and Virginia City (0-4) on Friday and finishing with Smith Valley (1-3) on Saturday.