Polar Express Train Rides Underway at Nevada Northern Railway

The Nevada Northern Railway Museum transforms into Chris Van Allsburg’s classic children’s book, The Polar Express, this Christmas season.

Children of all ages are welcome on a special ride from Ely, Nev. to the North Pole. Hot chocolate and cookies are served while listening to the Polar Express story and music from the Polar Express soundtrack.

Santa’s helpers are on board, and Santa Claus awaits the train’s arrival at the North Pole, where he presents children with the special gift of a silver bell.

“You’ll want to make this a Christmas tradition,” said Mark Bassett, president of the Nevada Northern Railway Museum. “Kids will get to hear a great story, join in on caroling and meet Santa. “

This fun holiday gathering has been voted as the “Best Special Event in Rural Nevada” by readers of Nevada Magazine five years in a row.

The Polar Express rides started Nov. 18, and then depart Friday through Sunday between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Daily operations will run Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 and start again on Dec. 26-29. These are popular trains and do sell out, therefore reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets are $42 for adults and $25 for children ages 4 to 12. Toddlers under 3 are free.

Go to nnry.com for a complete schedule, rates and to make a reservation, or call the Nevada Northern Railway Museum at 775-289-2085.