Candidate Makes Stop in County

Republican Jeff Miller, running a grassroots campaign for the U.S House in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, stopped in Caliente at the Olson Senior Center last Thursday afternoon, talking to people and joining them for lunch.

Born in Arkansas, Miller moved to Nevada in 2001 to Sun Valley, then to Winnemucca and later landing in North Las Vegas. He says because of that he knows both sides of the story.

“I know what it’s like in the rural and what it’s like to be in the city, Las Vegas, Clark County, places that I love; I live there now. They’ve been like a big boat anchor to the rest of the state. They take and take until rules have been forgotten. Now we have a chance to do things differently.”

Miller said he is self-funding right now.

“A lot of sweat equity, getting out, putting the hard work in building relationships and networking one on one. At the end, it comes down to the voters. Money doesn’t vote, people vote.”

The candidate is seeking to get out and reach the people in the rural areas.

He said he wants to get out and go and meet the people and planned to go and visit the stores in Caliente, letting them know he is accessible to the people. He also plans on coming back and having public meetings.

“I understand Nevada, not just one side of it. I understand the needs of District 4. I am truly the best man to elect to Congress to represent you in Nevada.”