Highbe Leads PVHS Boys to a 3-1 Mark at Comstock Classic

Just like they had done the week before in Wells, the Pahranagat Valley boys lost their first game at the Comstock Classic in Virginia City, then won the remaining three to finish with a 3-1 mark. That puts their season’s record at 6-2.

On Thursday, Christian Figueroa had 16 points as three Battle Mountain players had double figures to lead the Longhorns over Pahranagat Valley 44-39. Mason Fuller and Danny Diaz added 12 and 11 points respectively.

Culen Highbe led Pahranagat with 13 points, and teammate Richard Lewis scored 11. Preston Higbee scored five points, but all other Panthers had no more than two points.

Pahranagat led 18-15 at the half, but the Longhorns got hot in the third quarter, Pahranagat coach Michael Strong said, “and outscored us 20-10 and we kind of quit scoring for a while. Hard to win when you don’t score, and we didn’t really catch up until the final two minutes to make it a bit closer.”

On Friday, the boys had two games, one with host Virginia City and the other with Coleville.

Culen Highbe again led the team with 22 points as the Panthers defeated the Muckers 48-26. Stockton Maxwell added 12 points. “This game was closer that it looked,” said Strong. “However, we came out in the second half and played really well to pull away.”

Later that day, Highbe scored 17 points and the Panthers used a 28-2 second quarter run to pull away from the Coleville Wolves 56-16. Maxwell contributed 14 points.

“We just shot the lights out that game,” Strong said.

Then on Saturday, Maxwell had 10 points as the Panthers played a lot of the second string in taking a 50-32 win over Smith Valley. Richard Lewis, Kyler Martin, and Preston Higbee each scored eight for Pahranagat.

Yoni Covarrubias led Smith Valley with 13 points.

The Panthers go to Wells this Friday for a second meeting with the Leopards, and then to Lincoln County, Dec. 19. Their first home game will be after Christmas with Lake Mead Academy on Dec. 30.