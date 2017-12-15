Lady Lynx Win Big Against Mountain View

By







By Marinda Lamb

The Lincoln County High School girls basketball team rocked its first home game last Friday against Mountain View.

Brynlee Wadsworth kicked off the fun with a pass to Kailey Kelley, who put it in for an easy layup. Kelley had a strong game on defense. Later in the first quarter, she stole the ball and passed the ball off to Sadie Soderborg for the bucket. The Saints managed just two points off foul shots in the first quarter, with the Lady Lynx leading 14-2.

The second quarter was more of the same. Lincoln prevented Mountain View from scoring the whole quarter, all while doubling their own points for a 28-2 halftime lead. With Lincoln in control, the game went to a running clock and the Lady Lynx cruised to a 42-8 win. Soderborg finished with 12 points. Everyone got to play in this game and most everyone was able to score. It was the third game this season where the Lady Lynx kept their opponent under 10 points.

The team’s next games are this weekend at Calvary, today at 4:30, and Meadows on Saturday at 1:30.