Lynx defeat Mountain View at home

By Marinda Lamb

The Lynx’s first home game was a success. They played the Mountain View Saints, a team that took the Lynx into double overtime last season. This season, it was a different story.

The teams traded scores early in the game. Then Lincoln began to pull a few points ahead halfway through the first quarter. The score was 12-7, Lynx, by the end of it.

Kobe Walker helped Lincoln pull ahead even farther by shooting a signature three-point play in the second quarter. Foul shots were the main source of points in the second quarter and both teams were in the bonus.

Tension rose on the court and on the bleachers when Mountain View started to close the lead. With a minute left in the first half, the Saints tied up the score, 22-22. The Lynx worked hard and fast to pull ahead. Fortunately, Landen Smith made two foul shots and Harr drove for another two points. The Saints also scored again.

The score was 26-24 at the beginning of the third. Alex Vincent kickstarted this half with two layups and a three-point play, and with Noah Smith’s layup, they scored nine points in under two minutes.

Lincoln’s points just started to pile up after that. The Saints made a three-point play, but Walker matched it with a deep three of his own. The rest of the quarter went well for the Lynx who were up 49-36.

The Lynx pulled away in the fourth. One highlight was a clean swat against the backboard made by Benson Wadsworth. In the quarter, Lincoln made 23 points. Harr, Noah Smith, Walker, and Vincent all made over 10 points, with Noah Smith leading the way with 21. Mountain View is known for having two players that always score around 20 points per game. Harr defended one of these players most of the game and held him to seven points. The final score was 72-51.

Coach Sean Fitzsimons said, “I thought we played well for our home opener. It was nice to get two league games under our belt. We’re looking to build momentum, keep improving, and make a run through league play because that’s all there is now. I think the boys are improving and playing more as a team, and I like to see that this early in the season. We’re going to continue to play hard and get after it.”

Lincoln’s next game is today at Calvary in Las Vegas, at 6 p.m.