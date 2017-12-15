Panther girls go 3-1 at Comstock Classic

By







A long trip across the state last week to picturesque Virginia City proved productive for the Pahranagat Valley girls basketball team. The girls have usually done well in the Comstock Classic and this year, out of four games, came away with a 3-1 mark.

The first game was with Battle Mountain and against the Longhorns. The Lady Panthers lost their first game of the season. The score was not available. The next games, all wins, were with Virginia City, Coleville, and Smith Valley.

The only reported score was with Coleville, a close 42-40 win for the Lady Panthers. Coach Amy Huntsman said, “Coleville was pretty good. They have a young player (Karla Gutierrez) who scored 13 points. Our own shooting was not very good that day. We were struggling to score.”

Coleville had a 17-11 halftime lead and the Panthers had to come from behind with 18 points in the fourth quarter. “We pull on our press and put pressure on them, got some turnovers and quick baskets,” said Huntsman.

“I had several girls who played well at Virginia City”, she added. “My five seniors played well, as did junior Morgan Harris.” In the Virginia City game, Huntsman said she was able to play her entire roster.

The final game was with Smith Valley, which PVHS won, but again, the score was not available.

This week the Panther girls had their first home game of the season as they hosted Wells. PVHS edged the Leopards at the WREC tournament 48-42 just two weeks ago.

Huntsman said Pahranagat is hosting a JV round robin affair on Saturday with Lincoln County, Sandy Valley, and Beaver Dam.

On Dec. 19, the Lady Panthers tangle with the Lincoln County Lynx, a catfight, in Panaca. PHVS is 6-9 with Lincoln over the past 10 years.

In between Christmas and New Year’s on Dec. 30, the girls have a home game against Lake Mead Academy.