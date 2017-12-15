Sheriff’s Department Welcomes New Faces

By







1 shares

A couple of new hires have helped relieve a bit of the staff shortage at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Kerry Lee reported Ryan Lloyd and Alex Grantham, both graduates of Lincoln County High School, have been added to his list of employees.

Lloyd is completing his field training to become a Category I officer. “He will be doing that for about 12 weeks before being able to go out on his own,” said Lee. “He will rotate assignments throughout the county, including the Detention Center and outlying areas so people will become familiar with him.”

Lloyd also completed 16 weeks of training at the Academy in Carson City.

Grantham began as a dispatcher at the Detention Center, then enrolled in a nine-week course with the Nevada Department of Corrections in Carson City. She is now working as an officer at the Detention Center.

“Right now it helps to cover our shortage,” Lee said. “It helps to have them to also be able to cover our needs for bailiffs for the court proceedings. Not fully staffed yet, but much better than we were.”

In other news from the Detention Center, Lee said the inmate population is a bit down, “not unusual for this time of year, but our contract with Las Vegas and North Las Vegas for overflow inmates is still going. I’ve spoken to their officials several times and things are going well, just that our numbers are not as high as we’d like it to be.”

Lee also mentioned for people who may be going into the hills for Christmas tree hunting to be sure to be prepared and careful not to get stuck in the snow. However, he added, “right now, with the lack of snow, we’ve been pretty fortunate this year.”