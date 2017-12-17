Patricia Ann Settles | Christine Edith Williams

By







3 shares

Patricia Ann Settles passed away peacefully November 25, 2017 in Caliente. She was born Patricia Ann Wilson on November 13, 1937 to Murrell Wilson and Francis Bonn in Louisville, Kentucky. She was an administrative assistant for Executive West Properties in Louisville, Kentucky. She married the late Joseph Marion Settles to whom she later divorced. They had one son, John Joseph Settles. She moved to Panaca in 1981 to be a caregiver for her mother.

Pat (Nana to her grandchildren), loved life. She had many friends in Panaca and the surrounding communities. Her favorite activity was spending time with her grandchildren. A favorite memory is them coming from school to eat lunch with her during the day. She was proud of them in every way. Most recently she loved watching Jessica in theatrical productions. She was an avid reader and was a Yahtzee, Bingo and crossword puzzle fanatic.

She is survived by her only child, John Settles and her three grandchildren: Joseph (23), Jaden, (19) and Jessica (17)

As per her wishes, there will not be a funeral. She will be laid to rest in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.

Christine Edith Williams, age 72, passed away on November 21, 2017 in Panaca, Nevada. She was born January 7, 1945 in Basingstoke, England to Roy and Rosemary Devene Williams. The daughter of an English mother and a U.S. Army Captain, Christine grew up in Germany and moved to the United States in the late 1950’s.

Christine was a model, actress, and Playboy Centerfold (Miss October 1963), as well as an artist and horse trainer. She was a creative woman who loved art, history, animals, and rock ‘n’ roll music. She also loved the desert at night, and nobody could make a more delicious spinach lasagna!

Christine is survived by her identical twin daughters, Jamie Leigh Gardner and Rebecca Lynne Goodrich, age 37, and two grandsons, Grant Steven Goodrich and Brady Michael Goodrich, ages eleven and nine.

Arrangements are being handled under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.