County Seeking Emergency Response Volunteers

By







1 shares

Over the years Lincoln County has relied on Clark County and Las Vegas for support and resources when any major incident has happened here.

I have been asked what Lincoln County is doing to help them out in time of their need. We have been in contact with their Emergency Managers and also their governing officials. They are aware that we do not have the resources that they require. Their responders have been tasked to the limit. The support personnel have also been putting in very long hours and days.

I am still getting requests for volunteers to relieve the support personnel in Las Vegas. This is the one area that volunteers from Lincoln County could help out, but the volunteers have to be trained. We have been trying to establish a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and a Red Cross Team with in Lincoln County. People that have had the training in either of these areas are needed and can volunteer to help when larger incidents happen.

Trained volunteers have been called on to helped out with the recovery process in the areas devastated by the hurricanes, the Las Vegas incident, and now the fires in California.

If you have the time and are serious about helping out in extended emergencysituations, please contact Christy Blood at cblood.lcdat@gmail.com and get signed up for future trainings.

With the necessary training, you could provide your skills in a large variety of ways and locations.