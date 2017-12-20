BLM Accepting Applications for Seasonal Firefighters

By







The Bureau of Land Management Ely District will accept applications for temporary seasonal firefighters starting Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. The BLM will accept applications through Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, but those submitted by Tuesday, Jan. 9 will receive first consideration.

Positions are available on engines, in Helitack and dispatch. Successful applicants will serve in Caliente, Ely or Pony Springs. Submit applications online at usajobs.gov, available at http://www.firejobs.doi.gov.

Length of appointment varies depending on agency needs and funding, but cannot exceed 180 days, excluding overtime and training. The normal term of employment is from May through mid-September. Salaries range from $11.48 and $19.49 per hour, depending on experience.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen. They must also be 18 years of age at the time of employment and in possession of a valid driver’s license. Selected individuals are required to complete a physical examination and drug screening prior to employment and are subject to random drug testing during their time of service. Those in primary firefighting positions must also complete a “pack test” upon entering duty, which consists of hiking three miles over flat terrain in 45 minutes or less while carrying a 45-pound pack.

For more information, contact BLM Ely District Assistant Fire Management Officer Ray Maestes at (775) 289-1923.