Western Elite, Williams Family bring free ‘Christmas Express’ to area once again

Western Elite and the Williams family once again held their annual Christmas Express.

The free event attracts hundreds, if not thousands, from Lincoln County and Las Vegas over two weekends.

The main attraction is a train ride in a vintage rail car. Passengers are transported from the Western Elite property “to the North Pole and beyond.”

From the parking area to the food to the rides, friendly staff was on hand to provide an enjoyable holiday outing.

And that’s the main objective of the effort.

“We want to have a great experience for everybody; that’s our whole goal, as well as bring families together and remind us of a bit of a spiritual aspect in Christmas as well,” company rep Scott Seastrand said. “Every year we do our very best.”

Hot dogs, chili, and hot chocolate were also provided, plus hay and carriage rides, photo opportunities with various Christmas characters, and even a few exotic animals were on hand.