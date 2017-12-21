Lincoln County Youth join with thousands in Cultural Celebration

By







Months of preparation culminated in a celebratory weekend in honor of the Cedar City, Utah Temple dedication Sunday.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Panaca, Nevada Stake, which encompasses Lincoln County, took part in the events. That included around 75 local young people joining thousands of others from Ely and southern Utah on Saturday to dance and sing in a cultural celebration.

The event was held in the America First Event Center on the campus of Southern Utah University. Performers presented the history of the church in the 17 stakes making up the new temple district with the theme “A Light on a Hill, Iron in Our Will.”

In all, about 3,500 performed in the event, with groups taking turns on the arena floor. County youth joined with Ely, Nevada Stake for a line dance performance and later joined many other stakes for the finale. President Henry B. Eyring of the church’s First Presidency and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were among general church leaders in attendance, and county youth had the opportunity to shake hands with the leaders after the event.

Casting his eyes on the thousands of youth of the church ready to perform in the cultural celebration, Eyring declared, “What a marvelous sight. [Church President] Thomas S. Monson loves such wonderful occasions, and he loves you. You will never forget this night. Years from now, you will bring your children back here. You will tell them how you felt as you participated in this great cultural celebration before the dedication of a beautiful temple of God.”

Space was limited in the 5,300 seat arena, but the celebration was broadcast to meetinghouses throughout the region, including Panaca and Alamo. A webcast feed was also made available for those who wished to watch the event from home.

County youth and leaders spent the last half of 2017 preparing for the event. They had to gather costumes, as well as practice songs and dances. Several also participated in a choir and spent time recording songs that were played during the celebration. The kids rehearsed at their local meetinghouses with the help of their leaders, and they spent all day Saturday rehearsing at the arena.

Pre-recorded video montages played throughout the hour-long production. They featured youth from the temple district, including several from the county who shared feelings on their faith.

Ammon Rasmussen, 16, of Alamo was among the familiar faces on the montages. He had forgotten that he recorded the clip, so he was a little stunned to see his own face on the big screen.

“It was a little bit surprising and a little bit of worry, but then I remembered what it was for, and it was okay.”

He added that he enjoyed the whole experience. “It was fun. It was cool to be so close to two of the apostles.”

Panaca, Nevada Stake Young Women President Debbie Katschke said all the work preparing for the event ultimately was worth it.

“The kids enjoyed being on camera and being part of something that was big,” she said. They might have grumbled and complained a few times during the rehearsals, Katschke added, but “by the end of it, they thought it was amazing being part of it.”

Though participants came from communities spread between hundreds of miles, much history and family connections are shared between them.

“I think just, for me personally, it was the tie to the pioneer heritage,” said Katschke, whose great-great grandfather Joe Hills Johnson founded Enoch about six miles north of Cedar City. A story was told of how, in the midst of the struggle of settling a new community, Johnson wrote the well-known LDS hymn “High on the Mountain Top.”

On Sunday, the temple was dedicated by Eyring. The proceedings were also broadcast to Panaca and Alamo and took the place of regular Sunday services.

Prior to the dedication, Eyring conducted the symbolic cornerstone ceremony that signifies the construction is complete and the new temple is ready to be dedicated and ready for sacred use.

He was again joined by Holland and other general church leaders.

Eyring said he feels that second church President and colonizer Brigham Young must be watching this ceremony. “I just think we owe something to him and the pioneers who must be so aware of this day, and yet we honor them as we now seal the cornerstone.”

Plans to build the temple were announced by Monson in April 2013. Ground was broken for the temple on August 8, 2015.

The color palette for the temple décor draws upon the colors and textures of southern Utah, incorporating native flowers and juniper berries. African mahogany and sapele woodwork, and stone and tile flooring from Israel, Turkey, Spain, and Iran are also features of the building.

Latter-day Saint temples differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Temples are considered “houses of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism, and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. Inside, church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to serve Jesus Christ and their fellow man.

During a three-week open house in October and November, more than 187,000 people visited and toured the temple, including clergy, community leaders, and residents living near the temple, as well as members of the church. Hundreds of county church members took a turn as open house volunteers on November 18, assisting those touring the temple.